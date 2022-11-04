Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video shows Taliban official beating women protesting for their right to study

Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Afghanistan: Videos shared widely on social media showed female students being assaulted.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Female students were seen being beaten up by Taliban officials for protesting for their right to education. The students were also denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa, the Independent reported.

Videos shared widely on social media showed female students being assaulted by Taliban's vice and virtue personnel outside the gates of Badakhshan University last week.

In the video, one of the guards can be seen chasing after female students with a whip to disperse the crowd which can be seen banging on the gates of the university demanding entry.

The students said they were denied entry for not wearing a burqa.

Naqibullah Qazizada, president of the university, assured the female students that their requests would be realized, Khamma Press reported.

Since wresting power in August last year, Taliban have been clamping down on women’s rights by barring them access to public spaces and education.

Mallika Soni

