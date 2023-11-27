After "Abundance in Millet" in Grammy's, India's Play on Millet featured by United Nations

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Darshan Mahajan, a young theatre maker, takes centre stage with his acclaimed play titled "Pruthvi Che Shetkari" (Farmers of the Earth)- The story of Millets. This first-of-its-kind dance and music play, released in July 2023, has not only captivated audiences but has also earned recognition from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Department.

The play, crafted to underscore the critical role of millets in agriculture and sustainable food practices, was invited to Maharashtra's top Agriculture University, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri. Staged at the state-level conference "Millets Forever," jointly organised by the state government of Maharashtra, Agriculture Department, and the university, the play drew attention from farmers, students, faculties, and key government officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Anoop Kumar (IAS).

Anoop Kumar (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Maharashtra, was effusive in his praise, stating, "The play was too good, too captivating and intense. It exceeded my expectations! I cannot imagine a play on a subject like millets and agriculture can be articulated so effectively through a play."

Darshan Mahajan, the creator and co-director of the play, expressed his vision for the project, stating, "As we celebrate the international year of Millets, this play celebrates our agri-culture while creating awareness about our millets, the lives of our farmers through the medium of art and theatre. We hope to take this play across India and the globe. Our plan is to adapt this play in different languages and collaborate with our talents across India."

The play "Pruthvi Che Shetkari (Farmers of the Earth)- The story of Millets", was released in July 2023. It garnered attention after the play was featured and recognised by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Department.

(https://www.fao.org/millets-2023/events/detail/pruthvi-che-shetkaribff0357a-0ae8-4f6f-8d59-dd0028bcbb1c/en)

The dance and music play boast an ensemble of 25 cast & crew, with a concept and storyline by Vibhishan Chaure (Director, Directorate of Cultural Affairs) and direction by Vidhyanath Surve and Darshan Mahajan. The story concept and the first was directed by Hemant Jangli. Vaishali Vaidya has choreographed all the dances, depicting folk and traditional dance forms, while the title song of the play, sung by international singer Abby V and composed by Manan Mehta and Adi Verma, adds a captivating musical dimension.

This recognition aligns seamlessly with the global spotlight on millets, as evidenced by the timely nomination of the song 'Abundance in Millets,' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. This confluence of music, policy, and agricultural innovation exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges, emphasising the vital role that millets can play in building a sustainable and abundant future. As the world tunes in to witness the 2024 Grammy Awards, Darshan Mahajan and his play emerge as prominent ambassadors in the international year of Millets, embodying the fusion of art, agriculture, and awareness on a global stage.

