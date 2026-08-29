After devastating floods, Nepal disaster relief fund receives over 2 billion in 3 days

More than ₹2.295 billion has been donated to Nepal Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund since massive flash floods wreaked havoc in the Himalayan nation.

Army personnel assist people as they disembark from a rescue helicopter at an army camp in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. (PTI)

The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods has surged to 626 in Nepal. It devastated towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

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While nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated, more than 2,400 still remain missing, with rescue teams continuing search and relief operations.

Deep Dive How much has been donated to Nepal's disaster relief fund after the recent floods? Over ₹2.295 billion has been donated to Nepal Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund within the first three days following the catastrophic floods. What caused the devastating floods in Nepal? The floods were triggered by a glacial collapse in the Himalayas that resulted in a deluge of water, rock, and debris flowing down river systems. What efforts are being made to aid flood victims in Nepal? Various countries, including India, have mobilized humanitarian assistance, with India sending 62 tonnes of aid, while the Nepali government has pledged to mobilize $229 million for disaster relief.

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Following the flash floods, Nepal government declared the affected areas disaster zones, prompting various organisations and individuals to donate to the fund.

It received ₹1.91 billion within 36 hours from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday midnight, while assistance worth ₹385.5 million was donated on Friday alone, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office.

With the latest contributions, the fund's balance has risen to ₹4.09 billion from ₹2.17 billion.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has designated the Ministry of Finance as the focal ministry for collecting contributions to the fund and coordinating assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has designated the Ministry of Finance as the focal ministry for collecting contributions to the fund and coordinating assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ministry of Finance said the deposits were made to accounts held at 10 different commercial banks.

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has been personally accepting contributions of ₹10 million or more from institutional donors, according to the minister's secretariat.

It added that individual donors can provide cash contributions by visiting the ministry in person.

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Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of his cabinet will also donate a month's salary to the disaster relief fund. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday.