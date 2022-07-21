Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Joe Biden's ‘I have cancer’ remark creates buzz, White House says this…

The 23-second video created a stir on social media where US President Joe Biden spoke about climate crisis and global warming, and their effects on him while growing up.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and clean energy at Brayton Point Power Station on July 20, 2022 in Somerset, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images/AFP)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Social media was left abuzz on Wednesday after a video of US President Joe Biden supposedly saying he has cancer was shared widely. He made the comment while giving a speech on climate crisis and global warning in Somerset, Massachusetts. The statement initially appeared quite casual wherein Biden blamed emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home for giving him and those he grew up with cancer.

However, social media users quickly got curious and wanted to know if the US president indeed was hiding a cancer diagnosis.

In the 23-second video, Biden spoke about his mother driving him and his siblings rather than making them walk as children, and putting on windshield wipers “to get literally the oil slick off the window”.

“That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” the US president added.

The White House quickly jumped in clarifying that Biden is not battling cancer. Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates retweeted a post by Washington Post's chief writer and editor Glenn Kessler, which said that Biden had his “non-melanoma skin cancers removed” before he took office. Kessler attached the US president's November 2021 medical report to back his statement in which Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O’Conno noted that he is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.

“This is what the President was referring to,” Bates wrote on Twitter by sharing Kessler's tweet.

