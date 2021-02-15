IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / After Trump acquittal, Republicans see 'battle for soul of party'
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
world news

After Trump acquittal, Republicans see 'battle for soul of party'

Meantime, some members of both parties have called for creation of a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6 events -- not unlike the panel that examined the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks -- which could further tarnish Trump's reputation.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:50 AM IST

A day after the Senate acquitted Donald Trump in a historic second impeachment trial, America was weighing how long a shadow the former president will cast -- over his party, and over the country.

The Senate on Saturday voted 57-43 to convict Trump of inciting the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

It was a stinging rebuke, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats in the most bipartisan impeachment vote ever, but it fell far short of the 67 votes needed for conviction.

With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.

One frequent Trump critic, Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, on Sunday predicted a "real battle for the soul of the Republican Party."

"This is not over," he told CNN, adding he would have voted to convict Trump.

- 'Need to work with Trump' -

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana was one of the seven Republicans to vote to convict; he predicted Sunday that Trump's still-strong hold on Republicans would fade.

"I think his force wanes... I think our leadership will be different going forward," he told ABC's "This Week."

Several Republicans, even while voting to acquit Trump, expressed dismay over his role on January 6 and in the weeks before, as he stoked anger with false claims the November election was stolen from him.

But one of the former president's fiercest defenders, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, insisted Sunday that Trump, with his fervent following, retains a huge political role as the party looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.

He called Trump the "most vibrant member of the Republican Party," adding, "We need to work with President Trump -- we can't do it without him."

Despite Trump's acquittal, Democrats insisted Sunday they had achieved a moral and political victory by securing some Republican votes in the Senate trial while permanently tarring Trump's name and clearing the way for President Joe Biden to quickly advance his agenda.

"We clearly won in the court of public opinion," Representative Don Beyer told CNN.

- Party base -

Trump has flirted with the idea of running for the White House again in 2024. A conviction Saturday would have likely barred him from holding federal office again.

Merely hinting at a possible run will keep him in political conversations -- and allow him to continue raising large amounts of money.

Yet a number of Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president, who after all lost the election to Biden by seven million votes while also seeing his party lose control of the Senate.

Several Republicans are lining up to seek the presidential nomination in 2024, and they are eager to leave him in the party's past.

One of them, Nikki Haley, a former governor who served Trump as ambassador to the United Nations, was blunt in an interview posted Friday by Politico, saying Trump was increasingly isolated and had "lost any sort of political viability."

But Republicans who have openly opposed Trump have faced fierce blowbacks from the party's base, and many remain fearful of his tendency to exact payback from critics.

Trump has been deprived, however, of a key weapon he used against political enemies -- Twitter. It is unclear whether he can generate the same levels of enthusiasm among Republicans as he did in the past.

And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell -- who voted against conviction, saying a former president could not be impeached -- nonetheless identified another major challenge facing Trump.

In a blistering attack Saturday, McConnell said "there's no question -- none -- that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events" of January 6.

He stressed that as a civilian Trump faces potential civil and criminal legal vulnerability on a range of issues, adding: "He didn't get away with anything yet."

As the party's de facto leader now, McConnell seemed determined to quash any future role for Trump and try to guide Republicans back in a more traditional direction.

Meantime, some members of both parties have called for creation of a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6 events -- not unlike the panel that examined the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks -- which could further tarnish Trump's reputation.

Trump for now remains secluded in his Florida club.

In his statement Saturday, he welcomed the verdict, denouncing the proceedings as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

He then added: "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
Close
Young people turn on the flashlights of their mobile phones in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny near Red Square in Moscow.(AP)
Young people turn on the flashlights of their mobile phones in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny near Red Square in Moscow.(AP)
world news

Pro-Navalny 'flashlight' protests light up Russian cities

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:58 AM IST
When Navalny's first team urged people to come out to the cellphone protests, many responded with jokes and skepticism. After two weekends of nationwide demonstrations, the new protest format looked to some like a retreat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California.(AP)
County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California.(AP)
world news

Average new US coronavirus cases below 100K for 1st time in months

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:55 AM IST
On Saturday, the seven-day rolling average for deaths was around 2,500. That number peaked at more than 3,300 earlier in the winter, according to Johns Hopkins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London.(AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London.(AP)
world news

Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:52 AM IST
A spokesperson for Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
world news

After Trump acquittal, Republicans see 'battle for soul of party'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Meantime, some members of both parties have called for creation of a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6 events -- not unlike the panel that examined the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks -- which could further tarnish Trump's reputation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar migrants in Thailand protest against the military coup in their home country. (AFP)
Myanmar migrants in Thailand protest against the military coup in their home country. (AFP)
world news

Myanmar rattled by army movements, apparent internet cutoff

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The military seized power on Feb. 1, detaining the country's elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her government and preventing recently elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, walks through the Senate Reception room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Senate voted to consider a request for witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, injecting a chaotic new element that could end up prolonging proceedings that appeared to be on track to wrap up today. Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, walks through the Senate Reception room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Senate voted to consider a request for witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, injecting a chaotic new element that could end up prolonging proceedings that appeared to be on track to wrap up today. Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Trump ‘alive and well’ as Republican party force, says Lindsey Graham

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The South Carolina senator’s comments reflect the internal struggle facing the party after a minority of Republican senators sided with Democrats on Saturday and voted to convict Trump of inciting supporters to breach the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it’s vital to get to bottom of how the pandemic originated.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it’s vital to get to bottom of how the pandemic originated.(AFP)
world news

UK 'thoroughly' supports Biden over call for China to release Covid-19 data

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The White House has expressed its deep concerns about the WHO probe, saying the findings must be free from intervention by the Chinese government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, now director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), removes her mask to speak as Joe Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, now director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), removes her mask to speak as Joe Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Don’t let down guard on virus, CDC head warns amid lethal Covid-19 strain

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:46 PM IST
The US has seen more than 1,000 cases of the strain first identified in the UK, said Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic where multiple people were shot in Buffalo, Minnesota.(AP)
Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic where multiple people were shot in Buffalo, Minnesota.(AP)
world news

Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
While some patients benefit from careful use of opioids, and doctors don't want to stigmatize them, many would be better off treating pain with other therapies, experts say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek delivering remarks during a press conference on February 12, 2021, in Geneva.(AFP)
WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek delivering remarks during a press conference on February 12, 2021, in Geneva.(AFP)
world news

WHO’s Wuhan probe found signs of much wider Covid-19 outbreak in 2019: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The team also established that there were already over a dozen strains of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, circulating in December 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, London, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2021_000018A)(AP)
London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, London, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2021_000018A)(AP)
world news

UK hits target: Giving at least 1 vaccine shot to 15 million

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:26 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to unveil his roadmap for easing restrictions on Feb. 22 amid signs that infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen sharply since England’s third national lockdown began on Jan. 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There have been reports in the past of Afghan Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada's death that have proved to be inaccurate. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO).
There have been reports in the past of Afghan Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada's death that have proved to be inaccurate. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO).
world news

Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada killed in Pakistan ‘months ago’: Reports

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • If the reports of Akhundzada’s death are accurate, he will be the third Taliban chief after Mullah Omar and Mullah Akhtar Mansour to have died in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andrews Air Force Base: President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Camp David, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
Andrews Air Force Base: President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Camp David, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Biden’s statement marked the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which a gunman killed 14 students and three educators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP)
A woman, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP)
world news

Russian Opposition holds Valentine’s Day Flashmob protest for Alexei Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go out into the yards of apartment buildings at 8 pm Sunday and hold up phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Sharing the news on Twitter, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines.” Amistad refers to the ‘state of being friends’ or ‘a specific relation between two friends’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP