After West criticism, Russia says anti-satellite missile test poses ‘no threat’

After drawing criticism over the anti-satellite missile test, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the fragments generated from it “do not pose any threat to space activities”. US, Britain and Nato had said that the debris field in low-Earth orbit generated by the anti-missile test was dangerous for orbiting spacecraft and would pose a hazard to space activities for years.

"The fragments that formed do not pose any threat to space activities," Shoigu said, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

The anti-satellite missile test destroyed Russian spacecraft ‘Tselina-D’ which had been in the orbit since 1982, according to the Russian defence ministry. Shoigu said that the test used a “promising” system that “accurately” hit its target. Russia cited Washington’s move to establish a space force in 2020 as a reason to beef up its defence capabilities in space.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence successfully conducted a test on Nov. 15 that hit the non-operational Russian spacecraft Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The test drew ire from the West, with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg calling it a “reckless” and “concerning” act. At a meeting with EU defence ministers, Stoltenberg said the anti-satellite missile test “demonstrates that Russia is now developing new weapon systems that can shoot down satellites.”

France labelled Russia as “space vandals” for producing dangerous amounts of debris.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that the debris would continue to threaten satellites and activities on the International Space Station which currently has seven crew members on board.

The space station has faced frequent issues in recent times, including the smoke alarm incident in the Russian module of the ISS in September. Russia has indicated to leave the space station after 2025 and launch its own orbital station given the frequent issues with the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies)

