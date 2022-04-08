Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Man arrested for supplying pistol to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, and all the latest news
world news

Afternoon brief: Man arrested for supplying pistol to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
North East Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (HT)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

North East Delhi riots: Supplier of pistol brandished at cop arrested

Police said the accused has been involved in gunrunning for over a decade and supplied hundreds of illegal firearms and ammunition to gangsters and criminals in NCR. Read more

'When Kohli raised young players' issues about Kumble's disciplinarian approach, I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar': Vinod Rai

Vinod said he had taken the "the lead in the speaking to Sachin Tendulkar" after then India captain Virat Kohli informed him about younger players in the team feeling "intimidated" by Anil Kumble's style of coaching. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan pens warm letter for Pathaan crew member, jokes about his love for drinks

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a letter to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an assistant director on Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Read more

Mira Rajput does Yoga's Halasana in new workout pic, says 'train and meditate because your kids are watching'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, loves practising yoga. The 27-year-old is a fitness enthusiast just like her husband and even credits yoga for helping her get in the best shape and solving her postpartum health issues. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs Punjabi folk dance giddha with family

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video to give people a glimpse of her having fun with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that showcases her singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha. Read more

Topics
delhi riots delhi police virat kohli anil kumble vinod rai
