North East Delhi riots: Supplier of pistol brandished at cop arrested
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested a 34-year-old gunrunner a day earlier for allegedly supplying the pistol, which was brandished at a policeman during the 2020 riots in the city’s northeast. Shahrukh Pathan’s video brandishing the gun went viral on the internet before his arrest.
Deputy police commissioner (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said a team led by inspectors Shiv Kumar and Jitender Mawi caught Babu Wasim, the alleged gunrunner, from Delhi’s Tahirpur around 6.30 pm on Thursday. He added Wasim, who is from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in gunrunning for over a decade.
Singh said Wasim supplied hundreds of illegal firearms and ammunition to gangsters and criminals in the National Capital Region (NCR). He added he was also a key supplier of arms and ammunition to the Chhenu Pehlwan gang. “A semi-automatic pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Wasim. He was wanted in the riot cases for over two years and was declared a proclaimed offender in the case in which Pathan was arrested and charge sheeted. Wasim supplied the pistol that Pathan aimed at a Delhi Police head constable [Deepak Dahiya] during the riots on February 24, 2020,” said Singh.
Pathan, a resident of Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, was arrested in March 2020 from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and charged in June that year. Pathan allegedly aimed the pistol at Dahiya “with an intention to kill him”, police told a court. In December, the court framed charges against Pathan and four others.
“Wasim has admitted to having supplied the pistol seen in viral video to Pathan before the riots in Delhi. He absconded after the video went viral to escape arrest,” said Singh.
Police said Wasim has told them he supplied over 250 firearms to criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi and NCR while being on the run. They added he was also involved in contract killings, murder, and the attempt to murder. A case related to the contract killing of one Veenu Pandit is pending against him in Geeta Colony police station.
Police said Wasim and his associates allegedly killed Pandit at the behest of his business partners and were paid ₹17 lakh for it in 2016. They added Wasim’s questioning was on to ascertain his linkages with arms trafficking, gangsters, and criminals in Delhi and NCR. “His role in supplying firearms to rioters during North East Delhi riots is also being probed,” said Singh.
-
Qantas to start flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Australian carrier Qantas on Friday announced it will start flights on the Sydney-Benglauru route from September 14 onwards and is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. The Sydney-Bengaluru flight will operate four times a week from September 14 onwards on a A330 aircraft, a joint statement by both the airlines stated.
-
Bihar legislative council polls: ruling NDA wins 13 of 24 seats
Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance on Thursday won 13 of the 24 legislative council seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won seven of the 12 seats it contested. It won 11 seats in 2015 and later two legislative council members joined the party, taking its tally to 13. The BJP, in 2015, contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. RJD bagged six seats.
-
Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it’s taking India in Sri Lanka’s direction
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was trying to take India in the “direction” of Sri Lanka, where an economic crisis has triggered political unrest. He said the BJP is confident of winning elections through religious polarisation no matter how much inflation rises. In a series of tweets, he said unemployment and crime are increasing. Congress leader Sachin Pilot added rising inflation has broken the back of people.
-
Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely. This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. It is said that khajla's robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. This afternoon, this mithai shop's friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics