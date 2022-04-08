Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs Punjabi folk dance giddha with family. Watch

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video to give people a glimpse of her having fun with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that showcases her singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha. There is a chance that the video posted by her may prompt you to shake a leg too.

While posting the video, Gill just used a few keywords as caption. They are #family, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. The video opens to show the actor dressed in a purple salwar suit. She is seen standing in the middle of a circle formed by members of her family, especially elderly women. Throughout the video, the actor and her family members are seen singing and doing giddha while portraying beautiful smiles.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted less than an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also wrote how her skills left them impressed. Some showcased their reactions through emoticons – the heart and the fire emojis.

“Woowwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Shehnaaz Gill?