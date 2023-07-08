A 24/7 debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is captivating audiences as they go head to head on Twitch.

AI Donald Trump vs AI Joe Biden on parody debate. (Image Credit: twitch.tv)

But, there's a catch – it's not real.

Activists funded by The Singularity Group have created AI versions of the presidential hopefuls using advanced artificial intelligence technology, and the results are startlingly convincing.

Positioned behind podiums, AI Joe Biden and AI Donald Trump mimic the voices, expressions, and mannerisms of their real-life counterparts. At first glance, the deep fakes appear almost indistinguishable from the actual President and ex-President.

The believability quickly fades as the AI responses become increasingly absurd and offensive.

Some notable highlights from the debate include controversial remarks made by the AI candidates:

AI Trump: “Don’t even get me started on Die Hard being a Christmas movie. That’s just fake news peddled by liberal Hollywood elites trying to brainwash us all into submission while they sip their soy lattes. The only thing I care about is making America great again and crushing Joe Biden like a bug under my shoe.”

AI Biden: “Hopefully your mum’s basement has good Wi-Fi because that’s where you will be living for the rest of your sad f**king life.”

AI Trump: “What kind of crack are you smoking to come up with that accusation about my boy, Hunter? Let me tell you something – there is no corruption in the Biden family. Just ask crazy Uncle Joe himself.”

AI Biden: “As for salary and pension? Let me put it this way, I get paid in MILFs, orgies, and top-tier f**king ice-cream flavors that will make your tiny little maggot lizard brain melt faster than the polar ice caps.”

The TrumpOrBiden2024 project is powered by Play.ht, an AI text-to-voice generator that converts written text into natural-sounding speech.

The generated audio can be downloaded as an MP3 or WAV file.

While there may be entertainment value in this innovative use of AI, concerns are mounting about the potential for misinformation and the escalation of conflicts.

Renowned science educator Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson recently addressed these concerns in an interview on the Australian YouTube series Q&AI.

Dr. Tyson predicted that AI has the potential to create highly convincing fake information, which could deceive people into taking actions they shouldn't.

He emphasizes, “I won’t blame AI for this. I will blame nefarious people in control of AI who set loose onto these tasks.”

Reflecting on the risks posed by AI, Dr. Tyson noted, "I think we’ve always been at risk of losing civilization based on the weapons we have devised and the controls we’ve put in place of them. Those who have said that AI poses a risk rivaling nuclear war... it's humans creating a scenario that puts other humans at risk."