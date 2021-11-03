Air Canada puts over 800 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave: Report

The largest airline of Canada, Air Canada, has taken strict action against more than 800 employees who have not taken the vaccine against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing Global News. The company said that those employees have been put on unpaid leave.

"Our employees have done their part, with now over 96 per cent fully vaccinated. The employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave," ANI quoted the company's deputy chief executive officer, Michael Russo, as saying.

This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in October, ordered air, rail and shipping companies to establish vaccination policies for their workers.

The vaccination requirement was also made compulsory for airlines as well as concession and hospitality workers.

Canada has registered a total of 1,720,355 cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and 29,056 deaths for the entire period of the pandemic. The daily number of Covid-19 cases is currently decreasing, with 2,283 new cases registered per day. Canada has administered at least 58,756,154 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which means about 78 per cent of the country's population has been vaccinated.

(With agency inputs)