Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Air Canada puts over 800 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave: Report
world news

Air Canada puts over 800 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave: Report

The company said that those employees have been put on unpaid leave.
The company said that those employees have been put on unpaid leave.(File Photo / HT)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The largest airline of Canada, Air Canada, has taken strict action against more than 800 employees who have not taken the vaccine against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing Global News. The company said that those employees have been put on unpaid leave.

"Our employees have done their part, with now over 96 per cent fully vaccinated. The employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave," ANI quoted the company's deputy chief executive officer, Michael Russo, as saying.

This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in October, ordered air, rail and shipping companies to establish vaccination policies for their workers.

The vaccination requirement was also made compulsory for airlines as well as concession and hospitality workers.

Canada has registered a total of 1,720,355 cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and 29,056 deaths for the entire period of the pandemic. The daily number of Covid-19 cases is currently decreasing, with 2,283 new cases registered per day. Canada has administered at least 58,756,154 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which means about 78 per cent of the country's population has been vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 air canada
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Major step forward’: US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

‘When he wakes up tomorrow…’: Trump Jr. mocks Biden over Election Day results

In blow for Biden, Republican wins tight election in Virginia

Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP