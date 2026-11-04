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Air Serbia diverts flight to Moscow back to Belgrade over passenger security checks

The Flightradar24 app showed the Air Serbia plane turning back about halfway to Moscow and landing in Belgrade.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 06:40:41 IST
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Air Serbia diverted a flight to Moscow back to Belgrade late on Tuesday due to additional security checks of a passenger, Serbia’s national carrier said in a statement.

Air Serbia planes seen at Nikola Tesla Airport, Belgrade, Serbia. (Reuters/File)
Air Serbia planes seen at Nikola Tesla Airport, Belgrade, Serbia. (Reuters/File)

"After Air Serbia subsequently received information that required additional airport security checks, the company acted in accordance with the instructions of the competent authorities and all applicable procedures," the company said.

ALSO READ: Several flights across Europe disrupted after receiving hoax bomb threats

The Flightradar24 app showed the plane turning back about halfway to Moscow and landing in Belgrade.

The company also said its crew acted in accordance with the procedures and the safety standards, adding that passengers would be informed about the flight later.

ALSO READ: Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijacking alert, probe on

 
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