Air strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Monitor

The early morning strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the town of Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly foreign fighters, the Observatory said.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:23 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Beirut
Smoke billows following a reported Russian airstrike on the western outskirts of the mostly rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib.
Air strikes likely carried out by Israel killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in war-torn eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.

The early morning strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the town of Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly foreign fighters, the Observatory said.

Israel rarely acknowledges individual strikes but the Observatory has accused it of launching two other aerial attacks against pro-Iran forces in Syria since Saturday.

