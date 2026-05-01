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Al Qaeda-linked insurgents call on Malians to rise up, establish Sharia law

Mali's military leaders seized power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:36 pm IST
Reuters |
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Al Qaeda-linked insurgents have called on Malians to rise up against the military-led government and transition to Sharia law in a rare French-language statement issued days after carrying out unprecedented attacks across the country. Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) launched assaults on April 25 in coordination with the Tuareg-dominated rebel group the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), hitting bases throughout the landlocked African country and near the capital Bamako, seizing the town of Kidal and killing the defence minister.

Smoke rises amid burned areas at a military base in Hombori, Mali, in this still image obtained from an undated social media video released April 30, 2026.(Social media via REUTERS)

"We call upon all sincere patriots, without exception, to rise up and unite," the group said in a statement issued late on Thursday and confirmed by the U.S.-based SITE ‌Intelligence ⁠Group.

JNIM, which usually issues written statements in Arabic, wrote in French, the official language in Mali for government and business.

It called for political parties, soldiers, religious authorities, traditional leaders and "all segments of Malian society" to end the "dictatorship" of the government, which it described as a "terrorist junta."

Also Read | Largest attack in 15 years, defence minister dead, France on edge: What is happening in Mali?

 
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