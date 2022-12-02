Alarm after Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies.

Police stands outside of Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Several Ukrainian embassies have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

"We are studying the meaning of this message," Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security as six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the US Embassy to Madrid.

Oleg Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised and in Rome human faeces were left in front of the door while the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat.

The embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical about Ukraine, he said.

