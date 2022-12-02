Alarm after Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes

Several Ukrainian embassies have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

Read more: Kyiv confirms Russia is firing unarmed missiles. Reason: To distract Ukraine

"We are studying the meaning of this message," Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security as six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the US Embassy to Madrid.

Oleg Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised and in Rome human faeces were left in front of the door while the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Vladimir Putin's Ukraine plan that even his military didn't know of, revealed

The embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical about Ukraine, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail