Alexa to stop working on devices THIS week- make these changes to keep it going

Alexa fans have been worried about losing their popular voice assistant this week. However, some simple changes can help you keep your life as easy as it is with Alexa.

The shut-off is scheduled to happen on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The changes announced by Google will be affecting the Google Nest Kit. It will stop supporting legacy Nest skills for Alexa.

Lucky for us, a new skill has been available for some time now that people use it, it mainly requires making alterations to your account.

You'll just have to migrate your Nest account to Google.

Next, you'll be able to activate the new Google Nest Skill for Alexa.

Here are the steps as recommended by Google:

1. Disable the old Alexa Nest skill

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android

Tap on More

Select skills & games

Select Find Your Skills

Search for the Nest Alexa Skill and disable it.

2. Remove all attached Nest devices from the Alexa app

Manually, you'll have to remove all attached Nest Devices from the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app

Go to the tab of Devices

Select the Nest devices you want to remove

Tap Remove Device

3. Enable the new Google Nest Alexa Skill

Within the Google Home app with your Google account, you will have to enable the new Google Nest Alexa skill.

Open the Google Home app

Go to settings

Tap on the + icon

Choose Service

Tap on Amazon Alexa

Now, follow the instructions to enable the skill in the Alexa app.

For those who own Amazon Echo speaker or display, there's no need to worry.