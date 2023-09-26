Alexa to stop working on devices THIS week- make these changes to keep it going
Alexa fans have been worried since the announcement that the voice assistant will stop working on some devices this week. But these changes can help you keep your Alexa working.
The changes announced by Google will be affecting the Google Nest Kit. It will stop supporting legacy Nest skills for Alexa.
The shut-off is scheduled to happen on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Lucky for us, a new skill has been available for some time now that people use it, it mainly requires making alterations to your account.
You'll just have to migrate your Nest account to Google.
Next, you'll be able to activate the new Google Nest Skill for Alexa.
Here are the steps as recommended by Google:
1. Disable the old Alexa Nest skill
Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android
Tap on More
Select skills & games
Select Find Your Skills
Search for the Nest Alexa Skill and disable it.
2. Remove all attached Nest devices from the Alexa app
Manually, you'll have to remove all attached Nest Devices from the Alexa app.
Open the Alexa app
Go to the tab of Devices
Select the Nest devices you want to remove
Tap Remove Device
3. Enable the new Google Nest Alexa Skill
Within the Google Home app with your Google account, you will have to enable the new Google Nest Alexa skill.
Open the Google Home app
Go to settings
Tap on the + icon
Choose Service
Tap on Amazon Alexa
Now, follow the instructions to enable the skill in the Alexa app.
For those who own Amazon Echo speaker or display, there's no need to worry.