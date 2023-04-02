Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Algerian court jails prominent journalist El Kadi for three years

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST

El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website.

An Algerian court on Sunday sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi to three years in prison for "foreign financing of his business", the court in Algiers said.

Journalist Ek Kadi. (@khaleddrareni/ Twitter)

El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five year sentence, three years of which must be served in detention.

Topics
court journalist prison algeria
