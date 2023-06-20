All about Mary Millben who will perform during PM Narendra Modi's US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark his first state visit to the United States on Tuesday, June 20. While there are a hosts of official events, deals etc. which will take place during his June 21-23, 2023 visit, there are various other cultural acitivites including those by the Indian diaspora which have also been planned.

Mary Millben (Getty Images)

Mary Millben who is a celebrated African-American singer, will perform during Modi's events in New York and Washington. Millben is known in India for her rendition of the National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

PM Modi will attend the celebration on 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) in New York on June 21. Millben has been formally invited to attend the celebration by Ruchira Kamboj, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

“I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today. I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States,” said Millben.

Millben will also perform in Washington DC at an exclusive, invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 23.

Who is Millben?

Millben grew up in Okhlahoma City in a christian family. Her mother Althea Millben, worked as a Pentecostal music pastor and seemingly influenced Millben's passion for music. Millben started singing at the raw age of five in the children’s choir at Wildewood Christian Church in Oklahoma City.

She visited India in August 2022 at the invitation of Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. She performed during celebrations for India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.