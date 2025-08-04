Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
All five trapped workers at Chile's Codelco mine found dead

Published on: Aug 04, 2025 02:41 am IST

The latest fatality brings the total death toll from the accident to six, including one person who died at the time of the incident on Thursday evening

All five trapped workers at Codelco's El Teniente copper mine have been found dead, a regional prosecutor said on Sunday, after rescue teams cleared more than two dozen meters (78 feet) of underground passages that collapsed in a strong tremor last week.

Aerial view of the entrance to the El Teniente mine, a Codelco copper mine in the commune of Machali, near Rancagua, O'Higgins Region, Chile, on August 1, 2025, after a major collapse inside the Andesita sector following a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on the eve.(AFP)
Prosecutor Aquiles Cubillo of the O'Higgins region said on Sunday afternoon that the body of the fifth trapped worker had been found.

The latest fatality brings the total death toll from the accident to six, including one person who died at the time of the incident on Thursday evening.

Codelco discovered the first trapped worker on Saturday and another three on Sunday. It has not yet commented on the final worker.

