All missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche

Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:55 PM IST

Austria Avalanche: The avalanche occurred shortly before 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Sunday, APA said.

Austria Avalanche: Rescuers works on the mountain where an avalanche caused an accident.(AFP)
Reuters |

The last two people unaccounted for after an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers skiing area in western Austria contacted authorities late on Sunday, and a search and rescue operation was suspended, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported on Monday.

The avalanche occurred shortly before 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Sunday, APA said, adding the initial suspicion that 10 people were buried by the avalanche was based on a skier's video.

One person was quickly rescued from the snow and flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries. Four were injured in total.

The remainder of those who could be seen on the video came forward during the course of Sunday evening, APA said. Some had descended into the valley on their own and did not report their involvement in the avalanche incident at first.

Lech/Zuers markets itself as "one of the best ski areas in the world" and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

austria
Monday, December 26, 2022
