All pointers indicate Boris Johnson will be UK’s next prime minister

Bookmakers and polls have suggested an overwhelming win for former foreign secretary Boris Johnson in the ongoing election for the next Conservative leader, who will take over as the UK’s next prime minister from Theresa May on Wednesday.

The result of the election is to be announced on Tuesday. May will appear at her last Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons on Wednesday and later in the day hand over to the next prime minister after meeting Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace.

Johnson is almost certain to be the next prime minister, according to a poll of odds offered by various betting agencies. The latest poll by Conservative Home on Sunday also put Johnson polling 73 per cent votes of the 1.6 lakh party members.

Johnson’s rival in the election is foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who put up a concerted challenge in hustings and live televised debates. The election was prompted by May’s resignation due to unhappiness and worse with her approach to Brexit.

“So in short, all the available evidence suggests that Johnson will win overwhelmingly when the result is declared on Tuesday. If there is a hidden army of switchers to Hunt, it is extremely well concealed,” wrote Conservative politician and writer Paul Goodman on Sunday.

The likely election of Oxford and Eton-educated Johnson, 55, a former journalist, has generated mixed feelings, with fervent Brexiteers eagerly looking forward to his tenure and others – including top Conservatives – insisting they will not work with him.

Chancellor Philip Hammond reiterated on Sunday that he will not be a part of Johnson’s government, primarily due to the latter’s commitment to leave the EU by October 31 even without an agreement – considered most damaging to the UK’s economy.

Hammond, who as chancellor is based in Number 11, Downing Street, has already started moving his belongings and said: “That (a no-deal Brexit) is not something I could ever sign up to. It’s very important that a prime minister is able to have a chancellor that is closely aligned with him in terms of policy.”

Hammond is among leading Conservatives grouped together to work with opposition ranks to oppose the possibility of Johnson proroguing parliament so that it does not hinder his plans to leave the EU without an agreement. If needed, Hammond said he would vote against Johnson’s government in the House of Commons.

“I am confident that Parliament does have a way of preventing a no-deal exit on October 31, without parliamentary consent. I intend to work with others to ensure Parliament uses its power to make sure that the new government can’t do that,” he added.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 17:43 IST