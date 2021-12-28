Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai can be questioned in privacy lawsuit, judge rules
world news

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai can be questioned in privacy lawsuit, judge rules

In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, users accused Google of illegally invading their privacy by tracking internet use while Google Chrome browsers were set in "private" mode.
According to a court filing in September, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was in 2019 warned that describing the company's Incognito browsing mode as "private" was problematic.(AFP)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Plaintiffs who accused Alphabet Inc's Google of unlawfully tracking their internet use while on "Incognito" browsing mode can question Chief Executive Sundar Pichai for up to two hours, a California federal judge has ruled.

In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, users accused Google of illegally invading their privacy by tracking internet use while Google Chrome browsers were set in "private" mode.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Pichai has "unique, personal knowledge" of issues relating to the Chrome browser and privacy concerns, a Monday court filing showed.

Google spokesman José Castañeda told Reuters the new requests were "unwarranted and overreaching".

"While we strongly dispute the claims in this case, we have cooperated with plaintiffs' countless requests ... We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves," Castañeda said.

Pichai in 2019 was warned that describing the company's Incognito browsing mode as "private" was problematic, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature "under the spotlight," according to a court filing in September.

RELATED STORIES

In her order on Monday, US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California, said "a few documents establish that specific relevant information was communicated to, and possibly from, Pichai," and therefore supported a request from the plaintiffs' lawyers to question him.

Google has earlier said it makes clear that Incognito only stops data from being saved to a user's device and is fighting the lawsuit.

The Alphabet unit's privacy disclosures have generated regulatory and legal scrutiny in recent years amid growing public concerns about online surveillance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google sundar pichai lawsuit alphabet inc.
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP