English media personality Amanda Holden has chosen not to engage with Andrew Tate's recent critique of her provocative photos. She recently addressed the situation, explaining her decision. Amanda Holden's Silence Speaks Louder: Defying Critics with Elegance(Twitter . X)

In July, the 52-year-old Heart FM presenter posted a steamy photo of herself in a seductive black bikini under a poolside shower on Twitter. American-British media personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is known for his controversial views on masculinity, responded with criticism.

After his recent release from house arrest in Bucharest due to charges of sex trafficking, Tate commented, "You are a wife and a mother, and you're far past a teenager. There is no need for this post."

During an interview with The Telegraph, Amanda, mother to Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, with husband Chris Hughes, discussed the incident. She mentioned considering posting another bikini photo with a close-up of her butt and a caption like, "Kiss my 52-year-old a**e."

She eventually decided to go against the decision, stating, "You just know something like that’s going to go on and on in the end; why give him the oxygen?"

Amanda had previously received 235 Ofcom complaints during the 2020 UK talent show series for wearing a deeply plunging gown. When asked if she would change her style, she responded firmly, "Absolutely not! I will always dress for myself, not others."

Since Tate's ban on various social media platforms and his recent release from house arrest, he has been calling out various personalities and figures from all across, highlighting their so-called behavior of degeneracy.

Apart from his recent encounter with Amanda, he made his callout to the British Prime Minister, where Rishi Sunak put out a tweet about the Barbie movie, which he watched with his family.

He tweeted, "The family vote was only ever going one way... Barbie first, it is #Barbieheimer," to which Tate replied by saying, "I have never seen western world leaders speak about going to the movies before.

However, the Satanists demand that you publicly sacrifice any remnant of masculinity to the homosexual mafia. The overlords want your soul. They also want you to tell the world that they own you."

Other names on the Tates list include Greta Thunberg, Chris Bumstead, Mark Zuckerberg, and the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, and the list goes on.