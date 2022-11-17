130 women rights signatories' letter against ‘public shaming' of Amber Heard

More than 130 signatories including writer Gloria Steinem published an open letter in support of actor Amber Heard, who lost a defamation suit against Johnny Depp, her former husband, in June this year.

Feminist groups including the National Organization for Women and Women’s March expressed support for Amber Heard and condemned harassment of the star since the trial in the letter.

“Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment,” the letter said.

“The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse," it added.

Amber Heard has faced an onslaught of abuse and mockery, particularly on social media, as fans of Johnny Depp accused her of lying about being a domestic violence survivor. The couple divorced in 2017.

The defamation suit was filed by Johnny Depp in reference to a Washington Post column in which Amber Heard wrote that she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Even though Amber Heard had not mentioned Johnny Depp's name, his attorneys said the article referenced accusations made after their divorce.

After the trial, Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages which was later reduced to $10.35 million.

“It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," Amber Heard had said on the ruling.

