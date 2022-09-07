On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.
The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet.
A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.
Footage from behind-the-scenes of the trial will also be shown in the series, the report added.
“The series gives a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe,” the report said.
The first episode of the documentary which will release on Discovery+ on September 19 will delve into Depp's side of events including his difficult childhood and substance abuse, the report noted.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first fell in love while working in 2011 film 'The Rum Diary'. After dating for fours years, they married in 2015. In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce against Depp and accused him of being "verbally and physically abusive".
In December 2018, Depp sued Heard for libel for an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” While Heard did not name him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.
-
'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report
Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation's collapse. Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.
-
China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.
-
Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia
Condemning West's sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the “aggressive” sanctions introduced as a response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world adding that the world was increasingly turning towards Asia. In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy, he added, hailing the role of the region in global affairs.
-
33 million people affected, $10 billion damage: Pakistan's devastating floods
Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by adverse flooding following record monsoon rains. The worst flooding in Pakistan's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people, approximately one in seven Pakistanis, Reuters reported. Here are the updates on Pakistan's devastating floods: 1. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in flood-ravaged Pakistan was expected to get worse.
-
Why Vladimir Putin “the strongman” still has widespread support in Russia
During the early stages of Vladimir Putin's “special military operation” in Ukraine, there was speculation in the western media that his days as Russian leader were numbered. As Ukrainians fought fiercely against Russian forces, many commentators claimed that unprecedented western sanctions would soon bring the Russian economy to its knees. Russian oligarchs were supposedly going to shed their loyalty to Putin's regime as their assets and yachts were seized in the West.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics