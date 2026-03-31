American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in broad daylight in Iraq; video of abduction surfaces
An American journalist was reportedly kidnapped in Baghdad while covering the conflict; identity unconfirmed though local media names Shelly Kittleson.
An American journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, while covering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reports. The report noted that local media is identifying the journalist as Shelly Kittleson. However, neither US nor Iraqi officials have confirmed the identity.
Despite authorities in Iraq not confirming the identity, the country's Interior Ministry acknowledged it in a statement saying a "foreign journalist" has been taken by "unknown individuals."
A video of the abduction also surfaced.
The Interior Ministry statement noted that one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping has been arrested and the vehicle used in the kidnapping has been seized, Al Jazeera reports. The vehicle had overturned during the escape, leading to its capture.
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As of now, US authorities have not released a statement or responded to media request for comment on the matter.
Who Is Shelly Kittleson?
Shelly Kittleson is a US-born freelance journalist and photojournalist who has extensive experience covering the Middle East and Afghanistan, according to her profile on Women's Media Center. In a 2007 interview on TRT World, she revealed that she started her career in late 2010 in Afghanistan, producing radio documentaries for RAI.
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She is originally from rural Wisconsin. In 2012, her first direct conflict experience came when she entered opposition-held Syria to report from there. Since then, she has reported extensively on security, conflict, and post-conflict issues in the Middle East.
She is currently based between Baghdad and Italy. Kittleson's work appears in Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, BBC World Service, New Lines Magazine, Politico and TRT World, among others.
Kittleson has been actively reporting on the current conflict in the Middle East that broke out after the US-Israeli strikes in Iran. Her Instagram profile shows that her last post is from Syria, on March 27. His last work was for the news website Middle East Uncovered.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More