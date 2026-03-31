American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in broad daylight in Iraq; video of abduction surfaces

Despite authorities in Iraq not confirming the identity, the country's Interior Ministry acknowledged it in a statement saying a "foreign journalist" has been taken by "unknown individuals."

An American journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, while covering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East , Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reports. The report noted that local media is identifying the journalist as Shelly Kittleson. However, neither US nor Iraqi officials have confirmed the identity.

The Interior Ministry statement noted that one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping has been arrested and the vehicle used in the kidnapping has been seized, Al Jazeera reports. The vehicle had overturned during the escape, leading to its capture.

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As of now, US authorities have not released a statement or responded to media request for comment on the matter.

Who Is Shelly Kittleson? Shelly Kittleson is a US-born freelance journalist and photojournalist who has extensive experience covering the Middle East and Afghanistan, according to her profile on Women's Media Center. In a 2007 interview on TRT World, she revealed that she started her career in late 2010 in Afghanistan, producing radio documentaries for RAI.

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She is originally from rural Wisconsin. In 2012, her first direct conflict experience came when she entered opposition-held Syria to report from there. Since then, she has reported extensively on security, conflict, and post-conflict issues in the Middle East.

She is currently based between Baghdad and Italy. Kittleson's work appears in Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, BBC World Service, New Lines Magazine, Politico and TRT World, among others.

Kittleson has been actively reporting on the current conflict in the Middle East that broke out after the US-Israeli strikes in Iran. Her Instagram profile shows that her last post is from Syria, on March 27. His last work was for the news website Middle East Uncovered.