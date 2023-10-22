American mom whose soldier son died in Israel raises money to assist underprivileged IDF fighters

The parents of a 21-year-old soldier who died saving his fellow fighters during the Hamas attack on Israel are collecting donations that will be used to assist IDF soldiers from underprivileged backgrounds. The money will ensure that the soldiers’ basic needs are met while they defend their country.

Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser, an Israeli American soldier, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing (Image provided by Naomi Feifer-Weiser)

Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser, an Israeli American soldier, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. During the invasion, the terrorists entered his base, attacking Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He sacrificed his life, saving his fellow soldiers’.

‘We aim to support IDF soldiers from underprivileged backgrounds who struggle’

Roey’s mother Naomi Feifer-Weiser is now collecting donations through israelgives.org. “According to official statistics, approximately 15% of the 150,000 conscripted soldiers come from families of a low socio-economic background who cannot afford basic necessities and need assistance paying for their most basic needs such as food, clothing, electricity, and running water,” the page reads, in part.

“To honor Roey's memory, we, his parents, are launching a campaign to continue his legacy of exceptional compassion, but on a larger scale. We aim to support IDF soldiers from underprivileged backgrounds who struggle. Working closely with the army's social services and other relevant official institutions, we will identify those in greatest need and ensure they have their basic requirements met,” it continues.

The page adds, “Your generous donations will allow us to carry forward Roey's spirit of caring for his fellow soldiers, not just as those who ensure Israel’s security, but as individuals. By providing these essentials, we will help our dedicated soldiers focus on their critical mission of defending Israel, all in the memory of Staff Sergeant Roey Weiser.”

How did Roey Weiser save other soldiers’ lives?

Roey’s mother, Naomi, said in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times that at the time of his death, Roey was “on a base at the Erez Crossing into Gaza, where food and goods come into Gaza, and where Gazans come and go from and to work in Israel or travel for medical care.” “He wasn’t on guard at the time, but heard the shooting and leapt into action. He saw his soldiers being pinned down by hordes of Hamas terrorists, so out of nowhere he came up with an ingenious but daring manoeuvre to outflank the terrorists,” Naomi said.

Naomi quoted Roey as telling the other soldiers, “I am no longer your sergeant, whoever wants to come with me can.” Together with a few others, Roey engaged the terrorists from behind and tried to stop the attack.

“Unfortunately, he was killed in the attack,” Naomi said. “There are around 12 soldiers who are alive today because of his heroism. Theirs was the only base not taken by Hamas on that Saturday attack because of his actions.”