Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Americans disapprove of the way Biden handled troops withdrawal in Afghanistan, new poll shows
world news

Americans disapprove of the way Biden handled troops withdrawal in Afghanistan, new poll shows

US President Joe Biden has been facing criticism over the hasty troops’ pullout from Afghanistan which led to a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:04 PM IST
US President Joe Biden listens to a question from a member of the media as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan in Washington, DC.(Reuters)

The majority of Americans who support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan disapprove of how US President Joe Biden handled it, according to a new poll. Biden has been facing criticism from the international community over the hasty troops’ pullout from Afghanistan which led to a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country following the Taliban’s lightning push to capture Kabul.

In a Washington Post-ABC News poll, an overwhelming majority supported Biden’s decision to end the two decades of war in Afghanistan but disapproved of the manner in which the situation was handled. While 77% of respondents voiced support for the withdrawal, the chaotic evacuation including the deaths of 13 US service members hit the popular decision hard.

Of the 77% who supported the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, 52% disapproved the handling. About 17% of respondents opposed the withdrawal while 6% had no opinion on the burning issue. Only 8% of the 1,006 adults involved in the survey thought US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan makes the United States safer from terrorism. While 44% opined that the pullout makes the US less safe, 45% of them said the decision makes no difference.

RELATED STORIES

Watch: Afghan withdrawal haunts Joe Biden; approval rating hits all-time low

After troops’ withdrawal and subsequent crisis in Afghanistan, the approval rating of the US president has hit a new low since he took the office in January. According to a new Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour, Biden's approval rating has fallen to 43 per cent. A large section of the populace has also termed the US' role in Afghanistan a "failure".

Biden administration has been vehemently defending the withdrawal and said that the sole purpose of the US military was to eliminate al Qaeda and ensure Afghan soil is never used by terror groups to harm the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan joe biden united states taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan's 250 women judges seek escape

‘Will raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir’: Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen

Taliban blocking medicine, forcing Panjshir men to walk on minefields: Amrullah

Resistance forces in Panjshir deny Taliban’s claim of capturing Shutul district
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP