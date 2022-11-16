‘America’s comeback starts right now’: Trump announces his US presidential bid | Top quotes

Former United States President Donald Trump filed his candidacy, making a formal declaration on his third US presidential election bid on Wednesday. "America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old former president told his supporters at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, reported AFP.

"In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to his hundreds of supporters. In his announcement speech, Trump said he “will ensure” that incumbent President Joe Biden does not get another "four years.” Soon after Biden responded to Trump’s candidacy announcement saying he has "failed" his country through a tweet.

Trump targeted Joe Biden on energy prices and said, “We will immediately tackle inflation and bring it down to a level where it was.” “This campaign will be about issues, vision, and success and we will not stop, we will not quit until we've achieved the highest goals and made our country greater than it has ever been before.”

He lashed out at the "radical left" Biden administration and blamed them for the “breakdown of law and order” in America. He said, if elected, he would “restore public safety” and vowed to execute those found selling drugs. "We're being poisoned" and American cities are “rotting” and have become crime-ridden "cesspools of blood," Trump said.

“The radical left Democrats have embraced an extreme ideology of government domination and control,” Trump said. He also said that he would abolish Biden’s Covid mandate, Green New Deal, and said under his presidency, the police would have their “respect” back. He promised to “restore” authority and resources for the police forces in America which have lately been at the centre of criticism for their institutionalised racism.

Trump said he would keep America out of “foolish” wars and raised his “concerns” about migrant policy, “weaponisation" of the justice system, and the “state" of the education system in the country among other things.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, PTI, AFP)

