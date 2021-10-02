Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amid India-UK vaccine certification row, Adar Poonawalla says rules for entry into Britain are 'total chaos'
india news

Amid India-UK vaccine certification row, Adar Poonawalla says rules for entry into Britain are 'total chaos'

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Adar Poonawalla (File Photo/Bloomberg)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
In a tit-for-tat response, India announced on Friday that those arriving here from the United Kingdom will, from October 4, have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has described as “total chaos” rules for entry into the United Kingdom, as the refusal of the Boris Johnson administration to recognise the vaccination status against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) of Indian travellers, including those jabbed with Covishield, kicked up a major row with India.

“It is total chaos. I call on all countries to work together, harmoniously, to sign a mutually agreed pact. At the very least, we can acknowledge a certification programme using vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO),” Livemint quoted Poonawalla as saying, citing the Serum CEO's exclusive interview with The Telegraph.

Under the new rules announced by the UK government, Indian citizens travelling there will be considered “unvaccinated” even if they are fully inoculated or, in other words, taken both doses of a Covid-19 jab. Covishield is the Indian variant of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine and the SII manufactures it locally under that name. It is among six vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

 

RELATED STORIES

Due to their “unvaccinated” status under the new norms, Indians will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arriving in the UK. In a tit-for-tat response, India announced on Friday that, starting October 4, those arriving in the country from the United Kingdom will have to quarantine for an equal number of days as Indians travelling to the UK.

Also Read | India hits back at UK with quarantine rules

Responding to the reciprocal measures announced by New Delhi, the British high commission said that the UK is “continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to people vaccinated by a relevant health authority in India.”

  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adar poonawalla united kingdom boris johnson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CM Jagan Reddy to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative today

After Imran Khan’s talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban remarks, Pak minister's defence

News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app today

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes for Mahatma Gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP