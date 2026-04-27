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Amid stalled talks with US, Iran foreign minister Araghchi calls Pakistan visit 'successful'

Araghchi discussed with Pakistani leaders “in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on”. 

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 01:30 pm IST
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after arrival in Russia, said that his trip to Islamabad was "very productive" and involved "good consultations" with Pakistan's top leadership amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks to resolve the war in West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad, Pakistan(via REUTERS)

During his visit, Araghchi discussed with Pakistani leaders "in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on", referring to the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

These remarks were made by Araghchi upon his arrival in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Monday morning.

"We held good consultations with our friends in Pakistan. The trip was successful. We assessed the outcome of our recent (meetings) and discussed in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on," Araghchi said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The talks that Iran and Pakistan held in Islamabad last week were "successful", Araghchi said upon arrival.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian president was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister.

The first round of peace talks between Iran and the US, held on April 11 and 12, failed to bring the desired result for the parties to the conflict.

Araghchi on Sunday landed in Pakistan for the second time in three days and met Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir here before departing for Russia amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US.

The Iranian minister, who left Islamabad on Saturday, came from Oman, where he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-US conflict.

"It is only natural that, as two coastal countries bordering this strait, we should stay in close contact to safeguard our shared interests and coordinate any actions related to it, especially since the interests of Iran and Oman are directly involved in this matter," Araghchi said.

 
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