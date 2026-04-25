Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad, but Iran rules out direct US engagement

Iran has ruled out any direct engagement with US officials during foreign minister Abbas Araghchi’s ongoing visit to Pakistan, even as the diplomatic trip was initially expected to include wider outreach with multiple stakeholders. No direct US talks during Araghchi’s Pakistan visit, Iran clarifies Shortly after Araghchi landed in Islamabad, Tehran made its position clear that no face-to-face talks with American representatives will take place during the visit. Track US-Iran war live updates. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei confirmed the stance on X, stating that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." Instead of direct contact, he said Pakistan would act as an intermediary, facilitating communication between the two sides. Baqaei further thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."

This clarification came after the White House had earlier on Friday indicated that US envoys were scheduled to meet Araghchi during his trip, reported the Associated Press. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier told Fox News that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to meet Araghchi. “We’re hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal,” she said, adding that US Vice President JD Vance would not travel but remains “deeply involved,” and could head to Pakistan “if we feel it's a necessary use of his time.” Leavitt also said Vance, Marco Rubio and the president’s national security team were on “standby” and ready to fly to Pakistan, if required. Earlier this month, JD Vance travelled to Islamabad for direct talks with Iranian representatives, in what was seen as a high-level push to break the diplomatic deadlock. The discussions, however, ended without any tangible outcome. Speaking afterwards, Vance said the negotiations had stretched for over 21 hours. This time, President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, AP reported citing White House statement. ‘Bilateral and regional matter’ in focus Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday night, where he was received by senior Pakistani leadership, including deputy prime minister and foreign minister senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chief of army staff and chief of defence forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with other top officials.