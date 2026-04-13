Amid war, Iranians flaunt a Tehran shopping mall: One of the world’s largest shopping complexes featured in record books

Iran is facing one of its most turbulent periods in years. The US-Israeli attack on the country is balanced on a thin, two-week ceasefire; and threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz have kept the region on high alert. Yet, on social media, another version of Iran is making rounds.

The Iran Mall is in Tehran.(Iran embassy in Australia/X)

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Inside Iran Mall in Tehran, there are no visible signs of war, if one goes by video being shared by Iranians. These videos show shoppers strolling through polished corridors; families gathered in cafes; and visitors pausing under ornate domes and chandeliers in one of the top largest malls in the world.

One such video was shared by the Iranian embassy in Australia too.

Iran Mall: How big is it?

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{{^usCountry}} The Iran Mall was ranked the world’s largest shopping mall by total area by WorldAtlas in 2023. It spans nearly 1.4 million square metres, as per a Tripadvisor report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iran Mall was ranked the world’s largest shopping mall by total area by WorldAtlas in 2023. It spans nearly 1.4 million square metres, as per a Tripadvisor report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Located in northwest Tehran near Chitgar Lake, the project was designed as a multi-purpose “city within a city". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located in northwest Tehran near Chitgar Lake, the project was designed as a multi-purpose “city within a city". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran Mall is planned to cover about 1.95 million square metres when fully complete, with additional space developed in later phases, as per Financial Tribune. It is located in District 22 of Tehran and took around two years to plan and six years to build. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran Mall is planned to cover about 1.95 million square metres when fully complete, with additional space developed in later phases, as per Financial Tribune. It is located in District 22 of Tehran and took around two years to plan and six years to build. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The plot is 3.17 lakh square metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plot is 3.17 lakh square metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mall is spread across seven floors, and the complex combines retail, entertainment, culture and business spaces under one roof. The first phase opened in 2018, and development has continued in stages since. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mall is spread across seven floors, and the complex combines retail, entertainment, culture and business spaces under one roof. The first phase opened in 2018, and development has continued in stages since. {{/usCountry}}

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Guinness World Records, in its official listings, places the Dubai Mall and China’s South China Mall among the largest in the world, depending on the measurement criteria used.

Iran Mall: Know the scale

Over 2,500 shops are planned.

More than 700 retail units in the first phase.

Parking space for 20,000+ vehicles.

Built by 25,000 workers and over 1,200 contractors.

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The project was led by Iranian entrepreneur Ali Ansari. It was owned by Ayandeh Bank until 2025, when the bank was dissolved and the mall was put up for sale as part of liquidation.

It also holds a Guinness World Records record for the longest continuous concrete pour. It was poured non-stop for 6 whole days during its construction in 2018.

What’s inside?

Iran Mall offers a wide range of retail options — luxury brands to everyday stores, along with large food courts and cafes.

It features a traditional bazaar inspired by historic markets of Isfahan, Shiraz and Kashan, built in classical Persian style.

The grand Jondishapour Library is a key highlight. It is known for its palace-like design and reading spaces.

The mall includes fascinating interiors such as the glass-roofed Didar Garden, the multi-level Mahan Garden, and the Mirror Hall inspired by Golestan Palace.

For entertainment, it has cinemas, an indoor ice rink, sports facilities, walking tracks and an amphitheatre.

It also features a large musical fountain.

The complex includes an 18-storey luxury hotel with over 300 rooms and a planned World Trade Center tower for businesses.

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During the pandemic, the mall was used for public needs. It was turned into a 3,000-bed COVID care centre in 2020. Later, it became a major vaccination centre.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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