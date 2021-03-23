Home / World News / Among Colorado victims, a shop worker who loved job and was dating colleague
Among Colorado victims, a shop worker who loved job and was dating colleague

The 10 victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and included Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.
Boulder residents talk to a member of law enforcement as they bring flowers to the site of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, US.(REUTERS)

Among the 10 victims of a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store was employee Teri Leiker, whose boyfriend also worked at the Boulder King Soopers.

Leiker, 51, worked there for some 30 years, according to friend Lexi Knutson.

"She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there," Knutson told Reuters. "Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive."

Leiker was among the 10 people shot on Monday whom authorities identified on Tuesday.

Knutson said she met Leiker in 2017 through a University of Colorado program that says it aims to foster friendships between students and "members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities." The flagship University of Colorado campus is near the store.

Knuston said she thought Leiker's job had come through a special needs work program.

The 10 victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and included Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force. Talley, 51, was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

