Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appear at a Bucharest court

Controversial celebrity Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, appeared at a Bucharest court on Tuesday. The brothers are facing human trafficking charges in Romania.

According to The Independent, the court hearing was to request the lifting of the current judicial measures imposed on them. The brothers also wanted removal of the measures that saw a number of their assets seized during investigations.

As per the report, a decision on the judicial measures has been postponed by the court until this Thursday. On the matter of discussing assets of Tate brothers seized, hearing will take place in November.

Besides human trafficking, Romanian prosecutors have alleged several other illegal and highly objectionable activities by Andrew. He has been accused of rape, sexual exploitation of women and involvement in formation of a criminal gang to intimidate, sexually assault and harm women.

Forced women into sexual acts

A woman allegedly sustained eye and breast injuries in sexual violence perpetrated on her by Andrew. A BBC report says that prosecutors in Romania, have transcribed audio messages in which Tristan appeared to say that he would "slave these b**ches."

Romanian prosecutors claim that the Tate brothers sexually exploited women in a house outside Bucharest, Romania's capital city . They forced the women to produce pornographic content, through physical violence and mental harassment.

Money laundering

As per Romanian prosecutors, Andrew allegedly transferred $5 million into an online bank account under the heading "Rev Only Fans." Prosecutors have alleged that the Tate brothers do not appear to have income "from lawful activities".