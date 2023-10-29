Andrew Tate doesn't believe in eggs and his followers can't keep calm

Andrew Tate, the controversial kickboxer and social media influencer, has made a shocking claim that eggs are not real.

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate delivers a press statement outside his house in Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania, August 4, 2023. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

In a tweet posted on Oct. 24, Tate wrote, “Eggs aren’t real. Nothing you can show or tell me will convince me otherwise. So wait. An egg is hard on the outside and soft on the inside."

"You can eat it but if you don’t it’ll become a dinosaur? Doesn’t make sense. I don’t believe in eggs,” the post reads further.

The tweet has received over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, as well as 2.7 Million views. Some of them agreed with Tate’s conspiracy theory, while others mocked him for his absurd statement.

One X user stated, “Finally someone said it. Eggs are fake and full of chemicals. They make you fat and sick. I stopped eating them a year ago and I feel amazing. Thank you for spreading the truth.”

Another one expressed, “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. Eggs are real and nutritious. They are a great source of protein and healthy fats. You are spreading misinformation and endangering people’s health.”

One commented, “Are you serious? Eggs are not real? What’s next? Milk is not real? Cheese is not real? Butter is not real? You are delusional and need help.”

Another one wrote, “I love eggs. They are delicious and versatile. You can make so many dishes with them. You are just jealous because you can’t cook them properly.”

Tate, who has amssed 500,000 followers on Twitter, is known for his provocative and controversial opinions and misogynist views on various topics, such as women, politics, religion, and health. He has been accused of being a misogynist, a racist, a scammer, and a human trafficker. He was under house arrest in Romania for his provocative views.

