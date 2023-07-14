Andrew Tate files lawsuit against victim of his alleged human trafficking

Andrew Tate and his brother have filed a lawsuit against a Florida woman who accused them of imprisoning her in Romania and led to their arrest on charges of human trafficking. They have sued the woman in Palm Beach County and are seeking at least $5 million. Along with the woman, Tate brothers have also sued the woman's parents, another woman who lived at their Bucharest estate in Romania and a male friend of the woman.

Andrew Tate(AP)

According to the New York Post, the case was filed in Palm Beach County on Tuesday as the woman and her parents are residents there. The Tate brothers have alleged that the five persons did a conspiracy against them which has costed them their freedom and led to losses of millions of dollars from their social media, podcasting and other businesses.

Tates' attorneys Thomas Maniotis and Joseph D. McBride have claimed that their clients are the victims of the Florida woman. They have labelled the woman as "a professional con artist" who had a sexual relationship with one of the Tate brothers. She tried to defraud the brothers after moving to Romania and filed charges against them when her such attempts failed.

“At no point did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking,” says the lawsuit.

The attorneys accuse the woman of being “a serial liar, manipulator and schemer who exploits vulnerable, often wealthy men with good intentions for sexual, financial and emotional profit.”

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December. They have been indicted for forcing seven victims into pornography and subjecting them to physical violence. The Tates are currently under house arrest in Romania.

According to the charges by Romanian officials, the Tates and two Romanian woman formed a gang in 2021 in order to commit the crime of human trafficking in Romania, Britain and the United States.

