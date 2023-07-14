US Senator Chuck Schumer pushes for declassifying documents related to UFOs

Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs) and Extraterrestrial creatures aka aliens have always intrigued people across the globe. In the United States, there have been many unverified claims by people on having seen UFOs etc. Some people also argue that the US government is withholding secrets on the matter, which has led to several conspiracy theories too. Image for representation(Getty Images)

To the clear the air around the subject, US Senator Chuck Schumer is introducing a new legislation which aims to declassify government documents. Schumer has received bipartisan support, including that of Senator Mike Rounds(Republic Party) and Senator Marco Rubio( Republic Party).

"BREAKING: I’m introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena and UFOs as an amendment to the NDAA, modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act," tweeted Schumer.

The new legislation is modeled after the commission that took a call on the release of information about John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Under the legislation, the US President will have the authority to delay material based on national security concerns.

After the Senate's approval, President Joe Biden would appoint a nine-person review board. The board will comprise of people who would push for disclosure while protecting sensitive intelligence collection methods.

In recent times, unexplained aerial phenomena have been explained as optical illusions, airborne trash etc. Pentagon and intelligence agency have dismissed videos and other material on the matter as not an evidence of alien visitation.

Few months ago, Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon hovering in US territory.