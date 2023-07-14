'Wild ‘n Out’ star Nick Cannon shares photos of spending father's time with his kids

Nick Cannon took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared several photos of himself enjoying father's time with his children. Nick Cannon(Getty Images)

In the first picture, Cannon is seen with his daughter's Halo and Onyx. Sharing the picture, Cannon wrote "So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery. The Sisterhood is Real ! Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children's journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I'm trying my best y'all !!

Screengrab from Nick Cannon's Instagram story(Instagram)

In another photo, Cannon's son Legendary is seen standing in a play area and playfully pointing his fingers like a gun. Cannon captioned the picture as "And this dude is just a straight gangster!" .

He also shared a TikTok video with his sons Morocco and Golden in which the trio are seen showing their dance moves. He wrote "But with my sons I be like..." across the video.

Cannon is father to 12 children from six different mothers. His twins Moroccan and Monroe are from his ex-wife Mariah Carey. With Brittany Bell, he has three kids namely Powerful Queen, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah. With Abby De La Rosa, he has three children namely Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

He shares son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen who died in 2021 due to brain cancer and daughter Halo Marie.

