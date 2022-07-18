Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anthony Fauci, face of US govt's Covid battle, to retire by end of Biden's term

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
File photo of Dr Anthony Fauci.(AP)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:27 PM IST
Reuters |

Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday.

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

