e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Anthony Fauci says coronavirus vaccine in 2020 viable

Anthony Fauci says coronavirus vaccine in 2020 viable

U.S. fatalities approached the 100,000 level, though infections rose at the slowest pace since March and President Donald Trump unveiled plans to increase testing.

world Updated: May 27, 2020 21:45 IST
Bloomberg
Cases soared in Brazil, and police opened an investigation into Rio de Janeiro’s handling of the crisis, while Mexico had its deadliest day yet.
Cases soared in Brazil, and police opened an investigation into Rio de Janeiro’s handling of the crisis, while Mexico had its deadliest day yet. (AP)
         

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said there’s a “good chance” a vaccine may be deployable by November or December.

Cases soared in Brazil, and police opened an investigation into Rio de Janeiro’s handling of the crisis, while Mexico had its deadliest day yet. The European Union will propose a fiscal package worth more than $800 billion, and Japan is planning new economic stimulus valued in excess of $1 trillion.

The euro-area is faring worse than hoped, facing a recession as bad as the European Central Bank’s more pessimistic forecasts. In Britain, pressure mounted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide and the government may look at lockdowns on a local level if cases flare.

U.S. fatalities approached the 100,000 level, though infections rose at the slowest pace since March and President Donald Trump unveiled plans to increase testing.

tags
top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In