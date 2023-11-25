On Antony Blinken's to-do list, assuring NATO's Ukraine support amid Russia war

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Nov 25, 2023 10:31 PM IST

NATO is actively supporting Ukraine and Kyiv hopes one day to join the military bloc.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers next week to highlight the alliance's commitment to Ukraine in its war against Russia, the State Department said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken(AP)

NATO is actively supporting Ukraine and Kyiv hopes one day to join the military bloc. NATO itself is not at war with Russia, a situation which Western leaders say they want to avoid given Moscow's vast nuclear arsenal.

In a statement, the State Department also said Blinken would emphasize U.S. support for democracy and regional stability in the western Balkans. NATO is examining a more permanent ramp up of troop numbers in the region to keep tensions under control.

The meeting will take place from Nov 27-29 in Brussels.

