‘Any woman who isnt…’: Andrew Tate posts yet another 'misogynistic' tweet

Andrew Tate has been controversy's favourite child for quite some time now. On Monday, the former professional kickboxer posted a misogynistic tweet which irked several Twitter users.

Andrew Tate(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a dig at womenfolk, Tate seemed to imply that they should enrich him in a such way that he reaches super hero level. "Any woman who isnt helping me be a super hero is wasting both her and my potential," tweeted Tate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| ‘Family is everything…’: Meghan Markle's friend urges her to reconcile with ‘ailing’ dad

A lot of social media users have posted about Tate's open and blatant promotion of toxic masculinity. Due to his offensive posts, he was earlier banned by Twitter but recently reinstated.

Just recently, Tate had posted that people should avoid women who go to festivals. He had written "Avoid women who go to festivals.Theyre either on some losers table whos feeding them cocaine or in a crowd of sweaty peasants because theyre a sweaty peasant.Endless instagram stories screaming and having "fun" to prove to the world theyre worthless.Hard pass festih**s."

The social media personality is currently under house arrest in Romania. He is undergoing investigation of alleged human trafficking and rape. Romanian prosecutors have claimed that he turned women into slaves and formed a criminal gang with brother Tristan, to sexually exploit women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under house arrest, Tate suffered breathing issues and skin irritation recently. His manager's statement read “Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before. Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water,”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON