Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.

Steve Wozniak is the co-founder of Apple Inc. (Reuters File Photo)

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

