'Are there no heights his hair won't reach?': Netizens troll Vivek Ramaswamy over his ‘bouffant’ hair during GOP debate

The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle has kicked off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. As many as seven candidates are participating – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Vivek Ramaswamy is being trolled for his hairstyle during the GOP debate (@VivekGRamaswamy/X)

Vivek and Tim have been leading thegroup in speaking times, followed by Chris. A few minutes into the debate, Vivek said that he believes the real divide is not within the Republican Party, but between Americans in the country and in the Democratic Party.

'Are there no heights Vivek Ramaswamy's hair won't reach?'

Vivek is now trending on X, but not just because of his remarks. Netizens were quick to notice and troll him over his hairstyle. “Do you approve of Vivek Ramaswamy's hair being this high for the GOP debates? Should the Debate committee make a rule that limits the height of hair during the debates? It's kinda distracting. Because of the Senate Dress code, maybe we should have debate hair-codes that limit the heigh of hair to 3 feet,” one user wrote on X. “Is Vivek’s hair going to get taller with every debate?” another jokes. One user said, “Seriously, who is styling him? What kind of hair style is that? Are they just messing with him like Desantis' people do?”

“Maybe it's the camera angle but Vivek Ramaswamy looks like his hair is in a bouffant,” one user joked, while another wrote, “If you close your eyes tonight when Vivek Ramaswamy is speaking, you hear Max Headroom. If you then open your eyes and look at his hair, you see Max Headroom, too.” “Me thinks Meghan McCain’s hair stylist found a new victim,” said one user. “Are there no heights Vivek Ramaswamy's hair won't reach?” said a user.

Vivek Ramaswamy calls for the end ofbirthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants

Vivek has notably also called for the end of birthright citizenship for children who were born in the US, with parents who entered the country illegally. “I favour ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country,” he said.

“Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I've actually read the 14th Amendment,” Vivek added. “What it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof are citizens. So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birthright citizenship.”

Vivek Ramaswamy callsgender dysphoria a mental health disorder

Vivek also said thatgender dysphoria should be treated as a mental health disorder. “More than 50% of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide. And yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school,” he captioned a video of himself talking on the issue.

“Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation & puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again,” he added.