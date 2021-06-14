Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Argentina detains Chile dictatorship fugitive, wanted for dozens of murders
world news

Argentina detains Chile dictatorship fugitive, wanted for dozens of murders

Walter Klug Rivera, a retired army colonel, was arrested on Saturday near his hotel in the Argentine capital; authorities had spotted him earlier in the month when he attempted to board a flight to Spain, it said.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:49 AM IST
There was no international arrest warrant for Klug Rivera's arrest at the time and he had to be freed, according to the security ministry.

Argentina has arrested a Chilean fugitive wanted for dozens of murders committed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, the government in Buenos Aires said Sunday.

Walter Klug Rivera, a retired army colonel, was arrested on Saturday near his hotel in the Argentine capital; authorities had spotted him earlier in the month when he attempted to board a flight to Spain, it said.

He had been sentenced in 2014 by the Supreme Court in Chile to 10 years in prison.

"We have ordered the expulsion of Chilean citizen Walther Klug Rivera, who entered Argentina illegally while escaping justice in his own country, where he stands accused of the murder of 23 people during the Pinochet dictatorship," Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro said on Twitter.

Klug Rivera was the head of a detention camp during the Pinochet years and is accused of the killings of workers at two hydroelectric power plants as well as the kidnapping of university student Luis Angel Cornejo Fernandez, listed as disappeared.

He had sought to board a flight to Spain on June 1 from Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, but immigration officials detected irregularities in his passport.

There was no international arrest warrant for Klug Rivera's arrest at the time and he had to be freed, according to the security ministry.

Interpol issued a warrant on June 9, resulting in his arrest on Saturday.

Klug Rivera had fled from Chile twice. After the first escape, he was arrested in Italy in 2019 and extradited in 2020.

At least 3,200 people were killed or disappeared during Pinochet's dictatorship from 1973 to 1990. An estimated 38,000 were tortured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP