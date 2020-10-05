e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Four explosions heard outside Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Four explosions heard outside Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

On Sunday, four civilians were killed and 10 were wounded after Stepanakert and the settlement of Susa were shelled. Local residents have taken to hiding in the basements of their houses.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Yerevan
Aftermath of shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/Handout via REUTERS
Aftermath of shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/Handout via REUTERS
         

Four small blasts were heard on Monday morning outside the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Local residents in Stepanakert hid in the basements. It is unclear where the shells landed exactly.

On Sunday, four civilians were killed and 10 were wounded after Stepanakert and the settlement of Susa were shelled, ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told Sputnik.

An electrical substation in Stepanakert caught on fire on Sunday amid ongoing shelling of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Residential buildings were also damaged.

A fresh spark in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region started at the end of last month. Yerevan and Baku have both accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire and causing civilian casualties. Amid continued fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, several countries, including Russia, the United States, and France, have urged parties to exercise restraint and to resume negotiations without pre-conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

tags
top news
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
‘CBI has become BJP’s electoral weapon’: Congress reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘CBI has become BJP’s electoral weapon’: Congress reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 mn
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 mn
Netflix releases ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, sans episode on Ramalinga Raju
Netflix releases ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, sans episode on Ramalinga Raju
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In