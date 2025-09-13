Army patrols Nepal’s streets as mass jailbreaks, stolen arms spark security fears

New Delhi: Nepal remains on high alert as army personnel continue to patrol the streets after criminal elements reportedly gained access to weapons looted from police armouries and several inmates escaped from jails across multiple districts, officials familiar with the development said. The Nepal Police are yet to officially comment on the exact number of prisoners who escaped, but people aware of the matter said it is anywhere between 7,000–12,000 prisoners. (AFP)

Nepal’s first woman chief justice, Sushila Karki, took oath on Friday as the Himalayan nation’s interim prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections, two days after violent anti-corruption protests ousted the government.

The neighbouring country of 30 million people was plunged into chaos earlier this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters. At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of the civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

“The main worry is not the protesters but those with arms and ammunition stolen from police stations. Another worry is the prisoners who fled from the jails. While the protesters got one of their demands met, the criminals may not be bothered about this development. They will try to use the weapons to loot people, if they are on the streets at this hour. Civilians should not move around at night until all weapons are recovered or the hardcore prisoners are back in jail,” an army officer, posted on a road near the charred Nepali Parliament building in Bageshwor, said on Friday night.

In Kathmandu’s Nakku jail, the authorities on Friday issued a statement urging over 600 such inmates to surrender. The administration said there would be no action if they surrendered within the next 24 hours.

The jailbreaks have happened not just in Kathmandu but across several districts. The Bhimphedi regional jail, around 59 kilometres from the capital, also reported at least 450 prisoners fleeing custody.

Jails as far as those in Rajbiraj, close to the Bihar border, reported prisoners fleeing after setting part of the complex on fire and triggering a riot.

India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a paramilitary force which guards the Indo-Nepal border, said at least 70 such inmates have been caught while trying to enter India illegally since September 11. “Three inmates were arrested in Bihar on Friday. Most apprehended prisoners are those who escaped from jails in remote districts of Nepal,” an SSB official said.

Street demonstrations started on Monday in Kathmandu over a ban on 26 social media platforms, but quickly turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Though the ban was rescinded, the unrest continued over broader grievances, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence, and businesses.

“I saw police personnel fleeing to the Bagmati river when the mobs ransacked the police station and looted the arms before setting it on fire. The police personnel were attacked and were forced to jump into the river. Hundreds of people from the same mob then torched the office of the Kantipur media group (next to the police chowky). Watching the army control our movement here is traumatic, but I fear what will happen when the army is no longer guarding the streets,” Rajiv Giri, who was reportedly present at New Baneshwor chowky, said.

The violence prompted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli to resign Tuesday and flee his official residence. Nepal’s army took control of the capital Tuesday night and started negotiations among the protesters, army, and president over an interim government.

The military has enforced a curfew since late Tuesday, with residents given a few hours per day to leave their homes to buy food and supplies while soldiers guard the streets of Kathmandu.