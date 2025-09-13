Nepal picks ex-chief justice Sushila Karki as first woman PM

Nepal’s first woman chief justice Sushila Karki took oath on Friday as the Himalayan nation’s interim prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections, two days after violent anti-corruption protests ousted the government. Sushila Karki is administered the oath of office by Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The neighbouring country of 30 million people was plunged into chaos earlier this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters. At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of a civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday as houses of top politicians were ransacked and Parliament was set ablaze.

“I, Sushila Karki... take an oath in the name of the country and the people to fulfil my duty as the prime minister,” the 73-year-old former judge, an alumna of Banaras Hindu University and now the country’s only woman PM, said as she was sworn into office by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

“Congratulations! We wish you success, wish the country success,” Paudel said to Karki after the small ceremony in the presidential palace, attended by diplomats and some former leaders even as the capital city of Kathmandu reeled under prohibitory orders.

Karki, dressed in a red sari dress, took the oath but did not make a further speech. She smiled and bowed with her hands pressed together.

“We are happy that the person who was chosen by Gen Z representatives has become the PM. We hope she will take Nepal out of this crisis and build a future,” said Deepak Kafle, 23, a protester.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Nepal’s chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community. Nepal’s state television reported that the Indian ambassador attended the ceremony but the embassy didn’t respond when HT reached out for a comment. Rumours also swirled of an impending declaration of Emergency, the dissolution of Parliament, as well as more ministers being appointed.

“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal... We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

One of the main protest groups, Hami Nepal, clarified that it will not join the government. “We want to assure you that no one from Hami Nepal will be part of this interim government. We promise that only skilled and deserving candidates, those who can lead with honesty and purpose will take part in this government,” it said in a statement.

The appointment of the judge, known for her independent views and strong anti-corruption credentials, came after thousands of young protesters used the online app Discord to debate the next steps, and named Karki as their choice. Over the last two days, army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and Paudel led the negotiations including with representatives from “Gen Z”, the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.

Paudel’s office said the new caretaker government led by Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months. That would mean parliamentary elections before mid-March 2026.

Karki’s appointment might act as a salve for a wounded nation still reeling from the deaths of the 51 people by police bullets. The shadow of the violence will hang over Karki’s tenure.

“My son and others have taken bullets just in vain. We hope the new government will find out why our sons were killed. We will not take back the bodies for the final rites, until the new government declares them as martyrs of this student movement,” said Purshottam Khatwada,52, father of 22-year-old Rashik who died in the police firing.

Others echoed the demand.

“We want the new PM to declare our brothers as martyrs. The government should announce their names as martyrs on the same street outside the Parliament where they were shot dead. I will also not take my brother’s body until the new PM gives us an assurance and acts on it. She is also a woman and should understand another woman’s pain,” said Binita Shrestha, sister of deceased Sri Krishna Shrestha.

Street demonstrations started on Monday in Kathmandu over a ban on 26 social media platforms, but quickly turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Though the ban was rescinded, the unrest continued over broader grievances, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence and businesses.

The violence prompted Oli to resign Tuesday and flee his official residence. Nepal’s army took control of the capital Tuesday night, and started negotiations among the protesters, army and president over an interim government.

The military has enforced a curfew since late Tuesday, with residents given a few hours per day to leave their homes to buy food and supplies while soldiers guard the streets of Kathmandu.

A meeting held between Paudel, the Nepal Army chief and representatives of the ‘Gen Z’ protesters agreed on Karki’s name following a series of meetings. In the first meeting of her cabinet, she might recommend the dissolution of the Parliament as per an understanding reached during the negotiations between the youth leaders and the president, people aware of developments said.

Senior superintendent of police Ramesh Thapa said the casualties include one Indian national, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. The deceased, Rajesh Devi Gola, 55, from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, fell to her death while trying to escape from her Kathmandu hotel that was set on fire by the protesters on Tuesday. Her husband, Ramveer Singh Saini, said he managed to jump out of the room’s window and narrowly survived.

(with agency inputs)