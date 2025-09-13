India welcomes formation of interim government in Nepal

New Delhi: India on Friday welcomed the formation of an interim government in Nepal led by former chief justice Sushila Karki and expressed the hope that this will lead to peace and stability in the neighbouring country. TOPSHOT - Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel (L) administers the oath to the country's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki during her swearing-in-ceremony at the President House in Kathmandu on September 12, 2025. Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn on September 12 to lead the transition as the country's next prime minister after deadly anti-corruption protests ousted the government. (Photo by Sujan GURUNG / AFP) (AFP)

Karki, an anti-corruption activist, will be Nepal’s first woman PM. She was sworn in at the president’s office after being chosen by student groups whose protests this week led to the resignation of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

The so-called Gen Z protests against a social media ban expanded to target Oli’s administration over corruption and misrule. Oli quit after a crackdown on protesters by police left more than 20 people dead, mostly students, and hundreds injured.

Violence continued even after Oli’s resignation and mobs rampaged across Kathmandu and several cities on Tuesday, torching official buildings such as the Parliament and houses of political leaders. More than 50 people were killed before the situation was brought under control by the army.

In its first reaction late on Friday night, the external affairs ministry welcomed the formation of the interim government led by Karki.

“As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the situation in Nepal and appealed for peace in the neighbouring country. He described the violence in Nepal as heart-rending and said he was anguished by the death of many young people.

“The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us,” Modi had said.